US green card: Indians may now be able to jump backlog queue by paying 'super fee'

According to reports, the Indian diaspora can now get a green card in the United States by paying a supplemental fee which is also categorised as "super-fee" allowing them to jump the queue and obtain permanent visas.

The US government earmarks 1.40 lakh green cards for employment-based applicants each year with a seven per cent cap for each country. Indians are known to apply heavily for the H-1B visa work visa.

According to a study, India had reached an incredible 7.41 lakh green card backlog in the EB2 and EB3 skilled category in April last year which would mean a wait time of 84 years.

David J Bier, immigration policy analyst at Cato Institute, said: “Employment-based applicants can adjust if they have waited two years from their priority date. This is almost like abolishing the employment-based caps for adjustment applicants who can pay $5000. Awesome!”

Reports say "legal dreamers" in America who are categorised as children belonging to H-1B visa holders who have turned 21 and those who have aged out or will age out can also get permanent residency and citizenship through the Reconciliation Bill released by the US House Judiciary Committee.

Despite the heavy rush for H-1 B visas, reports said the US government has no plans to do away with the caps for green cards involving countries or increase the annual quota of work visas in the country.

The H-1B visa is used in a big way by US technology companies which hire large number of Indians every year.

