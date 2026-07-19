/UP woman, alleged lover kill husband by releasing venomous snake into his bed

A woman has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district for killing her husband along with her along with her alleged lover and two accomplices. The murder was orchestrated to look like accidental snakebite and claim a ₹20 lakh insurance policy. According to police, the wife and her lover hatched a conspiracy and sedated the man with sleeping pills and then released a snake onto his bed while he slept. The wife came under scanner when the victim’s family questioned the circumstances surrounding his death. Two accoplices turned out to be alleged snake charmers.

The man has been identified as Atul Panwar, who owned and managed a private school in Hastinapur in Meerut district along with his wife, Damini. The couple had married for love in 2019. The alleged lover was identified as Tushar. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey said police found that Tushar had been working as the school’s bus driver for the past three months and was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with Damini. During questioning, the accused allegedly revealed that they chose a venomous snake as the murder weapon because a snakebite death would appear accidental. Police said that Tushar allegedly contacted two snake charmers, identified as Sonu and Uday, to procure a venomous snake.

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