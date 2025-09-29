/UP police arrest ex-cop turned Samajwadi Party member in ‘I Love Muhammad’ row

Uttar Pradesh police arrested the prime accused, who circulated a provocative audio clip linked to the ‘I Love Muhammad’ row that began in Kanpur almost a week ago, but spiralled into protests across several states. The arrested individual, identified as Zubair Ahmed Khan, a dismissed constable who recently joined the Samajwadi Party (SP), has given a new political twist to the controversy.

According to a report in India Today, police arrested him on Sunday. They confirmed that Zubair reportedly played the audio clip to worshippers soon after Friday prayers, in order to disrupt communal harmony. In addition, a new political debate has also entered the fray after his photos with SP’s Kanpur district president, Fazal Mehmood, have now gone viral on social media.

The development unfolded amidst the ongoing “I Love Muhammad” row, which began in Kanpur on September 4 during the Barawafat (Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi) procession in Rawatpur. A banner reading “I Love Muhammad” was displayed on the route, drawing protest from Hindu groups, who claimed that a “new tradition” was being introduced. Police intervened, citing government rules against adding new practices to religious processions.

Asaduddin Owaisi says ‘love for Prophet was not a crime’

Authorities clarified that no case was registered over the slogan itself. However, FIRs were later registered against 24 individuals accused of removing a traditional tent and installing the banner elsewhere, leading to charges of disturbing communal harmony.

The controversy escalated after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi weighed in on September 15, stating that showing love for the Prophet was not a crime and tagging Kanpur Police in a post on X.

