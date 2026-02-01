/Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman proposes 7 high-speed rail corridors across India — CHECK routes here

In her Union Budget 2026 speech on Sunday (February 1), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the development of seven high-speed rail corridors. These corridors are intended to serve as "growth connectors" to link key economic, technology, and cultural hubs while providing a cleaner alternative to road and air travel.
The routes proposed by her are as follows:
- Mumbai Pune
- Pune Hyderabad
- Hyderabad Bengaluru
- Hyderabad Chennai
- Chennai to Bengaluru
- Delhi to Varanasi
- Varanasi to Siliguri