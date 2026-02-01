Google Preferred
  /Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman proposes 7 high-speed rail corridors across India — CHECK routes here

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 11:55 IST | Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 11:55 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

In Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans for seven high-speed rail corridors to connect major economic, tech and cultural centres. The network aims to improve regional growth while offering a cleaner, faster alternative to road and air travel.

In her Union Budget 2026 speech on Sunday (February 1), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the development of seven high-speed rail corridors. These corridors are intended to serve as "growth connectors" to link key economic, technology, and cultural hubs while providing a cleaner alternative to road and air travel.

The routes proposed by her are as follows:

  • Mumbai Pune
  • Pune Hyderabad
  • Hyderabad Bengaluru
  • Hyderabad Chennai
  • Chennai to Bengaluru
  • Delhi to Varanasi
  • Varanasi to Siliguri

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

