/UK visa rules to ease for Indians? What UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Day 1 of India visit

UK's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has made it clear that the government will not ease visa restrictions for India as he arrives in the country to strengthen ties and promote the trade deal. As part of a delegation that includes over 100 business and cultural leaders, Starmer is aiming to boost UK investment and counter slow economic growth. While he acknowledged the significant potential for trade and cultural collaboration with India, Starmer emphasised that the focus would remain on enhancing business connections and creating opportunities for job growth, rather than on revising visa policies. He clarified that visas were not a factor in the trade agreement, which aims to make UK goods like cars and whisky more affordable in India, while reducing the cost of importing Indian textiles and jewellery.

The trade agreement, signed in July, also includes a provision that exempts Indian workers on short-term visas from paying social security for three years, but the government has confirmed there will be no broader changes to immigration policy. The Labour government has shown its intent to reduce immigration levels and recently announced strict rules regarding settlement status. Starmer reiterated that visas were not linked to the trade deal and stressed there were no plans to introduce additional visa pathways for Indian workers or students. When asked about attracting tech talent in light of changes to the US's H-1B visa policy, Starmer expressed a desire to attract global talent but again dismissed any notion of introducing new visa routes specifically for India.

