UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will begin his two-day trip to India on Wednesday (Oct 8). As he boarded the flight from London Heathrow Airport, he posed with his business delegation, who will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promote the recently signed trade deal. While on board, Starmer in a surpise move, addressed to the co-passengers from the cockpit. Starmer will be in India’s financial capital Mumbai, between October 8th and 10th, and will be holding talks with PM Modi. During the visit, both leaders will attend the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025. The visit of the UK PM comes just months after PM Modi visited the UK and signed the Free Trade Agreement with Britain - that aims to deepen economic ties between two of the largest economies on the planet.

‘This is the Prime Minister in the cockpit’: UK PM

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Starmer said that he was in the cockpit and warmly welcomed everyone aboard BA flight 9100 to Mumbai. He mentioned that it was the largest trade mission to India that the UK had ever undertaken and expressed his enthusiasm about working together to explore and take full advantage of the opportunities in the new free trade agreement. “This is the Prime Minister in the cockpit. A very warm welcome to BA flight 9100 to Mumbai. It’s really fantastic to have you all onboard. This is the biggest trade mission to India that the UK has ever sent, so I am much looking forward to working with you as we explore all of the opportunities and take full advantage of the opportunities in our new free trade agreement. So, safe flight everybody. Enjoy the flight and I’ll give you further information once I’ve taken off," Starmer said.