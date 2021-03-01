UAE welcomes India-Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire observance

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed India-Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire observance calling it "an important step towards achieving security, stability, and prosperity in the region."

The UAE is the first country in West Asia to welcome last week's development. It joins the likes of the US, UN and EU.

Highlighting the "close historical ties" UAE has with both India and Pakistan, the foreign ministry of the country in a statement said, "it commends the efforts of the two countries to reach this achievement", emphasizing the "importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire" between the "two friendly countries in Kashmir" to the "benefit of both sides and committing to diplomatic means - through dialogue - to build bridges of confidence and establish a lasting peace that achieves the aspirations of both peoples."

Last week in a surprise development India and Pakistan agreed to lower the temperature at the line of control with "strict observance" of the 2003 ceasefire pact with both the militaries issuing a rare joint statement.

While no formal dialogue has taken place between India and Pakistan for years, ties have been completely frayed after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack whose responsibility was taken by a Pakistan-based terror group. After India removed special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, Pakistan had cut all people-to-people ties and recalled its envoy.