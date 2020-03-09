Two terrorists killed in J&K's Shopian district by security forces

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Khajpura Reban area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district today.

The encounter started when a joint team of the Army and the police’s special operation group had started a cordon and search operation in the area early in the morning.

During the operation, weapons and war-like stores were also recovered.

Acting on a specific input a team of security personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army cordoned off the area in the night.

As the security forces zeroed on the house, where the terrorists were holed up, the terrorists opened fire triggering the encounter.