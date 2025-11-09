/Two Special Police Officers dismissed over terror links in J&K's kathua

The SPOs, identified as Abdul Latief and Mohd Abbas, had been arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in terror activities, the officials added. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Mohita Sharma, ordered their immediate dismissal.
Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were dismissed from service due to their alleged links with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Sunday. The SPOs, identified as Abdul Latief and Mohd Abbas, had been arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in terror activities, the officials added.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Mohita Sharma, ordered their immediate dismissal. The two are accused of providing support to terrorists.
More details about the story are awaited.