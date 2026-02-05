Google Preferred
Two Khalistani terrorists arrested for defacing walls with slogans in Delhi before Republic Day

Published: Feb 05, 2026, 11:53 IST | Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 11:55 IST
Representational image. Photograph: (Unsplash)

Both the terrorists were acting on the directions of the US-based Khalistani terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and his 'Sikhs For Justice', which operates in India.

Two Khalistani terrorists were apprehended on Thursday (February 5, 2026) for defacing walls with slogans at two locations in Delhi ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. Both the terrorists were acting on the directions of the US-based Khalistani terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and his 'Sikhs For Justice', which operates in India, according to a report in NDTV.

According to a local media report, the police are probing whether there was a plan to disturb the event. The arrested individuals were identified as Baljinder and Rohit, who were paid Rs 2 lakh for the work. Behind the whole conspiracy was a militant identified as Pannun Ghanisht, a resident of Tilak Nagar, Delhi. He left India for Canada a few days before Republic Day.

After probing the case, Delhi Police found that one of the two arrested Khalistani militants worked as an ambulance driver. About a week earlier, police had registered an FIR against Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly trying to create unrest in the national capital. The latest arrests are linked to Pannun’s sleeper cell, and investigators are now examining whether the duo was involved in any other anti-India plots.

