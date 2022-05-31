Two Jaish terrorists killed in encounter in India's Kashmir

Two terrorists of the outfit, Jaish Mohammad, have been killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Rajpura area of Awantipora. Jammu and Kashmir Police identified the terrorists as Shahid Rather of Tral area in South Kashmir and Umar Yousuf of Shopian district in South Kashmir. According to Jammu and Kashmir’s Police, Shahid was involved in the killing of a woman, Mst Shakeela of Aripal and a govt employee (peon), Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral. “Killed terrorists were Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian. Besides terror crimes, Shahid was involved in the killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal and a govt employee (peon), Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral,” said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir Police.

The operation, which had started on Monday, concluded with the killing of two terrorists on Tuesday. Both were locals. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site as well.

“Two terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including two AK 47 rifles recovered,” said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police says that 55 encounters have taken place this year in the Kashmir region. In these operations, 88 terrorists have been killed. 26 of them were foreigners. Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested 44 active terrorists and 183 over the ground workers (OGW). This year's data suggests that 14 civilians and 16 security personnel have also lost their lives in terror attacks.