/Two feared dead, several trapped after landslide in Mumbai’s Kurla; rescue operations underway

Two people were feared dead, and several others were trapped after a landslide happened in Mumbai’s Kurla early Wednesday (Aug 12). According to civic officials, the incident happened at Gaushiya Chawl (row tenement) in Chirag Nagar at 3.48 am following heavy rainfall. Search and rescue operations are underway as various teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, police, ambulance service and civic ward staff have been deployed at the site.

According to a PTI report citing an official, two people were feared dead. Two others were wounded in the incident and were undergoing treatment at the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. The injured were identified as Sohel Ansari (18), who suffered a head injury, and Mohamad Ansari, 14, who sustained a back injury.

In a statement, DCP Ganesh Shinde said, “Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashoknagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operation is underway.”

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He added, “Police personnel are deployed here, along with all the necessary teams for the rescue operation—including officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies. It happened around 3 AM. Around 4–5 people are likely trapped.”

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner (East Suburbs) Avinash Dhakane visited the Ghatkopar landslide site to assess the situation. Designated Officer Gajanan Jaitapkar said rescue operations are in progress and that the government is considering the next course of action, with residents of the affected areas likely to be shifted to safer locations.