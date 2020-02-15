Tupolov aircraft for India's second naval museum arrives in Kolkata

The Tupolov aircraft arrived in Kolkata on Friday where India's second Naval Museum is coming up soon.



The dismantled TU – 142 aircraft arrived in Kolkata and the work on reassembling the aircraft will soon begin as the Naval Museum starts taking shape. The aircraft, which was handed over to the KMDA authorities will now begin reassembling it.



According to sources, by the end of March, the reassembling of the aircraft is expected to be completed.



On the other hand, West Bengal state authorities have begun work on the museum with initial work being completed at the site of the museum.

"Meanwhile the preparatory activities at New Townsite has commenced. The land at New town adjacent to the police station has been cleared, flattened and the base on which the aircraft will be erected has been completed," said a release from the Ministry of Defence.





The Indian Navy is setting up a permanent TU 142 aircraft in Kolkata, second such museum in the country after Vizag Naval Museum.



While the TU-142 has been handed over by the Indian Navy, the West Bengal government will be setting up the museum and also bear the cost of building it. Government sources say it will be thrown open by mid-2020.



The expenses for dismantling, transporting the TU-142 aircraft and assembling it in Kolkata is also being borne by the Bengal state government.