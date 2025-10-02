/Trump, Modi likely to meet at ASEAN summit in Malaysia after imposition of tariffs by US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump could hold a bilateral meeting during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from October 26-28, 2025. If this happens, would be their first in-person interaction since U.S. tariffs on Indian exports, including steel and pharmaceuticals, strained ties earlier this year. While neither the Indian Ministry of External Affairs nor the White House have officially confirmed the meeting or so far announced the visits officially.

It is understood that a lot would depend on the trade talks for which a delegation would be in US in early-mid October as well. This apart the crucial Bihar elections are also scheduled for November and the October engagements there could also weigh on PM's Modi's schedule to Malaysia.

The ASEAN Summit, hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, will include leaders from ASEAN nations and dialogue partners like India, the U.S., China, and Russia.PM Modi may attend the summit from October 26-27, focusing on deepening India-ASEAN ties. Trump’s participation was confirmed after a July call with Anwar.

Add WION as a Preferred Source