/Transgender group strips on street in UP, assaults commuters and manhandles cops; 5 arrested

Chaos erupted on a busy road in the Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after a group of transgender persons stripped naked and reportedly assaulted commuters, invoking police intervention. Nawabad police of the district confirmed that members of the group abused and assaulted commuters.



When officers attempted to step in, they were allegedly shoved and roughed up by the crowd, hindering official duties. The incident disrupted traffic along the Elite Crossing and Jail Crossing stretch, which came to a halt as a result. Footage said to show the commotion has since circulated on X. Nawabad Police confirmed in a statement that five people have been taken into custody over the episode.



“…In a related development, on October 24, 2026, transgender persons placed police barricades in front of the Police Lines gate on the road, disrupting traffic. They also allegedly staged an obscene display while naked. During the incident, they allegedly abused and assaulted members of the public. When the police intervened, they allegedly pushed and manhandled police personnel, obstructing government work. Consequently, traffic was disrupted between Elite Crossing and Jail Crossing," the statement read.

Row over control of area

Police officials at Nawabad station, in Jhansi district, said the incident began over a territorial dispute between two groups of transgender persons regarding control of areas within Kocha Bhanwar on October 21. Members of both groups had gone to the police station to lodge complaints against each other. Amid the back-and-forth, Anshika alias Abhishek reportedly tried to drink phenyl she had brought with her, apparently to pressure the rival group, and had to be given medical attention.