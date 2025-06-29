/Top eight richest temples in India, net worth of No 1 is estimated at ₹3 lakh crore

India is home to many ancient temples that are not only important places of worship but also among the richest religious institutions in the country. These temples some of which are centuries old, receive large donations in the form of money, gold, silver and precious stones from millions of devotees and visitors every year. The wealth of these temples shows how deeply people believe in them. But these temples don’t just collect treasure but they also give back to society.

They use the money to run hospitals, schools and charity kitchens that feed thousands of poor people every day. These temples are strong symbols of how faith and fortune come together in India.

Here’s a look at the top eight richest temples in India:

Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Temple, Andhra Pradesh

Located in the Tirumala Hills, this temple is one of the wealthiest in the world with a value of around ₹3 lakh crore. It sees about 50,000 visitors daily and earns about ₹1,400 crore each year from donations, gold and other offerings.

Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Known as the richest temple in the world, it holds assets worth ₹1.2 lakh crore. Its wealth includes gold, diamonds, antique silver and emeralds. In 2015, a hidden vault was discovered which adds even more to its fortune.

Guruvayur Temple, Kerala

This temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu has deposits of over ₹1,737 crore in banks and owns 271 acres of land. It also holds large quantities of gold, silver and precious stones.

Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu

Located 5,200 feet above sea level, this temple dedicated to Goddess Durga has received more than 1,800 kg of gold, 4,700 kg of silver and over ₹2,000 crore in cash between 2000 and 2020.

Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, Maharashtra

Around 25,000 people visit daily in this temple. In 2022, it received donations of over ₹400 crore. The temple also runs hospitals and provides free food to thousands of devotees.

Golden Temple, Amritsar

Famous for its gold-covered structure, this important Sikh shrine was completed in 1581. It earns about ₹500 crore every year.

Meenakshi Temple, Madurai

Known for its beautiful design and grand festivals, this temple welcomes over 20,000 visitors daily and earns around ₹60 million annually.