Tihar Jail to conduct dummy execution of Nirbhaya convicts before January 22

Tihar Jail authorities will conduct dummy execution of Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts in the coming days ahead of their execution on January 22.

Earlier, it was scheduled to be held today.

The dummy execution will be conducted in Jail 3, the place where they will be executed on January 22. "Tihar to conduct dummy execution in the coming days but not today. It will be done in jail 3, where the execution will take place," said Tihar Jail administration in a statement. At the time of the dummy execution, the executive engineer of PWD, superintendent, and other jail officials will be present, it said.

All four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be executed on January 22 at 7 am in jail cell 3 in Tihar Jail, the same place where Afzal Guru, the terrorist convicted Parliament attack case, was hanged. The officials said they will be hanged together.

A court in Delhi issued death warrants against all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. The convicts Pawan Gupta, Akshay, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh will be hanged at 7 am on January 22. The hangman will be called from Uttar Pradesh Prison Department.