Three terrorists, woman killed, CRPF officer injured in Srinagar encounter 

Three terrorists and a civilian have been killed while a CRPF deputy commandant rank officer has been injured after an encounter erupted in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar early this morning.

Acting on information about the presence of terrorists in the congested Batmaloo area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

Sources said that a lady identified as Kounsar Riyaz was killed in the crossfire while a CRPF officer was removed to an army hospital for treatment after he received bullet injures.

IGP Kashmir range told WION that three terrorists have been killed in the encounter.

The identity of the slain terrorists wasn’t immediately known as the operation was still under progress.