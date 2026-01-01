/Threatened with death, gang-raped through the night: Shocking details emerge in Faridabad case

Fresh details have surfaced a day after a 25-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men inside a moving van in Haryana’s Faridabad and later pushed onto the road. According to police sources cited by news agency PTI, the woman was threatened when she cried for help. The accused allegedly drove around for several hours before abandoning her on a largely deserted stretch of the Gurugram–Faridabad road during the early hours of the morning.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case due to similarities in timing and circumstances. Officials said the vehicle was travelling at high speed when the woman was forced out. Two men have been taken into custody in connection with the case. One is from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh. Both have been sent to judicial custody while the investigation continues.

Hospital authorities confirmed on Thursday (Jan 1) that the survivor is in stable condition. She is receiving treatment for serious head and facial injuries, including wounds that required multiple stitches. Police said the woman had been staying with her parents following marital issues. On Monday evening, after a disagreement at home, she went to visit a friend in Sector 23.