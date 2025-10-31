/THIS India city bans six dog breeds, tightens pet ownership rules. Deets inside

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 31, 2025, 09:13 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 09:13 IST
Chandigarh bans six aggressive dog breeds for public safety under new pet laws. Owners of existing dogs must comply with leash, muzzle, and training rules

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has prohibited six dog breeds—American Bulldog, American Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler—due to safety concerns. This ban is part of the newly introduced Pet and Community Dogs Bye-Laws of 2025. Existing owners of these banned breeds will not be affected by this order, provided their dogs are already registered with the municipal authority. However, the regulation states that after a 45-day grace period, new registrations for these breeds will be disallowed. If owners or breeders are found in violation of the law, they may face penalties, including the confiscation of the animals by municipal officials.

For owners of banned breeds, the dogs must be muzzled and leashed with strong equipment whenever in public to ensure they are under control and prevent any accidents. It is also recommended that owners seek training from certified dog trainers to help with behavioral issues. The bye-laws also specify pet ownership limits based on the size of the property. For example, one dog is allowed per floor in a multi-floor house, with a maximum of four dogs in a one-kanal (20 marla) house.

Certain public areas in Chandigarh, including Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, and several gardens, are off-limits for dogs. Additionally, pet owners must clean up after their dogs if they defecate in public places. Fines will be imposed on those who fail to do so. The new rules also require breeders, pet shops, and dog trainers to register with the Municipal Corporation. Community dog feeders must do so responsibly and avoid littering, with penalties for causing nuisances.

The city authorities can impound dogs left unattended and causing disturbance, including those that bark excessively or are left unsupervised for long periods. Penalties will apply to owners who violate any of these regulations.

