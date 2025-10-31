/'Illegally staying there’: 2,790 Indian nationals deported from US in 2025, says MEA; illegal border crossing drops to 62%

India has verified and repatriated 2,790 nationals from the US and 100 from the UK this year after deportations. US illegal Indian crossings fall by 62% in 2025
As of October 2025, a total of 2,790 Indian nationals have returned to India after being deported from the United States for staying there unlawfully, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday (October 30) during its weekly media briefing. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that these individuals were living in the US without meeting the legal criteria for stay. He emphasised that each case was thoroughly verified to ensure the individuals' Indian nationality before their repatriation.
Jaiswal said that these deportations were conducted in accordance with established legal procedures between India and the United States. He further explained that the repatriation process followed due diplomatic protocols. The MEA also provided an update on the situation in the UK, stating that approximately 100 Indian nationals were deported this year after their citizenship was confirmed.
These actions are part of India's ongoing efforts, in collaboration with international partners, to manage migration issues effectively, especially amid a global rise in illegal border crossings and visa overstays. On a related note, data from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed a significant drop in the number of Indian nationals detained while attempting to enter the US illegally.
Between October 2024 and September 2025, CBP arrested 34,146 individuals, a steep 62% decline from the 90,415 detentions as compared to the previous fiscal year. This decrease marks the lowest level of illegal entries by Indian nationals in the past four years, following a surge in irregular migration starting in 2021 due to economic uncertainties after the pandemic. This trend highlights a major shift in Indian migration patterns, showing a noticeable reduction in unlawful attempts to cross the US border.