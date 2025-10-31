/'You sold us a dream, now you...': JD Vance sparks controversy on immigration and faith at Turning Point event

US Vice-President JD Vance found himself at the center of controversy on Thursday (October 30) following a public exchange at a Turning Point USA event. Vance’s comments about his wife’s Hindu faith and his stance on immigration sparked strong reactions after a pointed question from a woman believed to be of Indian descent.

At the University of Mississippi event, the woman, wearing a bindi and shawl, challenged Vance on two key issues: immigration and religion. She first questioned Vance’s view on immigration, expressing frustration with his proposal to limit legal immigration into the US. She emphasised that immigrants like her, who had invested their youth and resources in building a life in America, were now being told they ‘don’t belong’. “You sold us a dream, and now you say we don't belong here?” she questioned.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The conversation quickly shifted to religion when she asked how Vance was raising his children in a multi-religious household. She wanted to know how he balanced Christianity with his wife’s Hindu faith and how he was guiding their children in choosing a religion. She also asked why Christianity seemed essential to loving America, raising concerns about religious exclusivity in American identity.

Watch the video here

Vance responded by discussing his relationship with his wife, Usha. He explained that while Usha is Hindu, he hopes she will one day embrace Christianity, as he has. “I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said, acknowledging that Usha accompanies him to church most Sundays.