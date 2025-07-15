/Tesla comes to India; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis unveils Model Y priced at...

Tesla launches its first showroom in India in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The experience centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday (July 15). The company is gearing up their game in the world’s third-largest automobile market – India. There was a lot of buzz around the experience centre way before its launch, and now automobile enthusiasts are flocking to check the new Tesla Model Y priced at $70,000 (₹60.1 lakh), the long-range variant at $79,000 (₹67.8 lakh).

The company will compete with Mercedes-Benz and BMW when it comes to the price point, and when it comes to the EV market, Tata Motors and Mahindra are ruling the roost.

After the inauguration, CM Fadnavis took to X to write, “Tesla is here, and it’s chosen the right city and the right state: Mumbai, Maharashtra! Mumbai is not just the financial, commercial, and entertainment capital of India, it is the entrepreneurial capital that stands for innovation and sustainability. And Tesla represents exactly that!”

He continued “I experienced my first Tesla ride back in 2015 in the US, and knew then that India needed this. It took time, but we are glad to see it finally here!”