Tesla to open Mumbai showroom this month; rent per month to be...

Tesla will open its first showroom in India on July 15. The location of the showroom will be Jio World Drive in Mumbai, said a report. The US EV-maker had leased a retail space in March. The showroom will be opened close to Apple's flagship store. Earlierthis month, Tesla also leased a commercial space for warehousing in Mumbai's Kurla. Here are the key details of Tesla's India operations. The Elon Musk-led firm has leased a total of four properties in India, including an engineering hub in Pune and an office in Bengaluru.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy had said in June that Tesla was not interested in setting up manufacturing in India and wanted to open showrooms.

Tesla said on Friday that the Mumbai outletwill function as an experience center.According to Bloomberg, five Model Y vehicles have arrived in Mumbai from Tesla's China factory.