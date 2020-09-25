Terrorists attack security forces in Kashmir; no casualties reported

Terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party deployed at South Kashmir`s mini secretariat here.

No casualties or injuries reported so far and the area has been cordoned off.More details awaited.

On Thursday morning, a CRPF personnel succumbed to injuries sustained after terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Kaisermulla area at Chadoora in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

