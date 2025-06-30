/Tensions flare in Pune after Ayatollah Khamenei's poster, Iran's flag surface

Tensions ran high in the Loni Kalbhor area near Pune on Monday (June 30) after an Iranian flag and posters featuring Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei were seen close to the Loni railway station. According to reports, a few Iranian citizens had been shouting slogans in the area for the past three days. The sudden appearance of the banners triggered unrest near the Pune-Solapur National Highway and the law and order enforcement along with civic officials were forced to step in.

After several complaints, municipal authorities, with the presence of the police, reached the spot and removed the banners to calm the situation and maintain peace in the area. The police action was necessitated by the demonstrations organised by Hindu groups, who vehemently protested the political exhibition. The authorities have now started an inquiry into the reasons for the exhibition and are keeping a close watch on the situation to avert further disruptions.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday (June 27) stressed that he saved Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from a very "ugly and ignominious death", adding that he knew exactly where the Iranian leader was sheltered amid the continuous assassination threats from Israel during the 12-day Israel-Iran war.