Watch: India’s first Tejas Mk1A from Nashik takes to the skies in historic maiden flight

India's indigenously developed Tejas Mk1A has flown for the first time in the skies of Nashik on Friday, October 17, in the presence of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It was a significant milestone in India's indigenous defence capabilities. It was celebrated with a water cannon salute. The aircraft was developed in the Nashik facility, where there was also the inauguration of the second HAL HTT‑40 basic trainer production line and the third LCA Tejas Mk1A production line.