Watch: India’s first Tejas Mk1A from Nashik takes to the skies in historic maiden flight

The first Tejas Mk1A fighter jet manufactured at HAL Nashik completes its maiden flight, marking a major boost to India’s indigenous defence capabilities. Watch the historic moment here.
India's indigenously developed Tejas Mk1A has flown for the first time in the skies of Nashik on Friday, October 17, in the presence of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It was a significant milestone in India's indigenous defence capabilities. It was celebrated with a water cannon salute. The aircraft was developed in the Nashik facility, where there was also the inauguration of the second HAL HTT‑40 basic trainer production line and the third LCA Tejas Mk1A production line.
The Tejas Mk1A is variant boasts an advance avionics, enhanced radar capabilites and air to air refueling capabilities. With an investment of Rs 150 crore the new production line in the Nashik facility is expected to produce eight Tejas Mk1A jets annually, contributing to a combined output of 24 jets per yar. This marks a significant step towards the self suffciency in defence technology of India.