/Tejas fighter jet crash at Dubai air show: 'It is not as simple and safe', says retired IAF officer after jet goes down

A devastating incident unfolded at the Dubai air show on Friday (November 21) when an Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet crashed mid-performance, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot. The crash, captured on video, shows the jet nosediving, followed by a massive plume of smoke as it hit the ground.

Reacting to the incident, retired Wing Commander and defence analyst Praful Bakshi acknowledged the pilot's death, saying that the exact cause of the incident remains unclear at this point. "We can only report what has been shared by the media," Bakshi was quoted as saying. He further elaborated on the complexity of fighter jet operations, noting that accidents, while rare, can occur due to a variety of factors such as engine failure, control issues, or mechanical malfunctions. "Fighter flying accidents can happen due to various reasons. It is not as simple and safe as it is shown in textbooks. There can be risks and rate of accidents.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He stressed the intense physical and mental pressures faced by fighter pilots, adding that those who experience significant health problems are not typically cleared for cockpit duty. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Bakshi highlighted the immense courage shown by the young aviators, who take on such risks in service to their country.