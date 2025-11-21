/Tejas fighter jet crash at Dubai air show: 'It is not as simple and safe', says retired IAF officer after jet goes down

A Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday (November 21), resulting in the pilot’s death. An investigation is underway
A devastating incident unfolded at the Dubai air show on Friday (November 21) when an Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet crashed mid-performance, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot. The crash, captured on video, shows the jet nosediving, followed by a massive plume of smoke as it hit the ground.
Reacting to the incident, retired Wing Commander and defence analyst Praful Bakshi acknowledged the pilot's death, saying that the exact cause of the incident remains unclear at this point. "We can only report what has been shared by the media," Bakshi was quoted as saying. He further elaborated on the complexity of fighter jet operations, noting that accidents, while rare, can occur due to a variety of factors such as engine failure, control issues, or mechanical malfunctions. "Fighter flying accidents can happen due to various reasons. It is not as simple and safe as it is shown in textbooks. There can be risks and rate of accidents.”
Also Read: Major terror plot foiled: Security forces recover high-grade weapons near LoC in Handwara
He stressed the intense physical and mental pressures faced by fighter pilots, adding that those who experience significant health problems are not typically cleared for cockpit duty. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Bakshi highlighted the immense courage shown by the young aviators, who take on such risks in service to their country.
The IAF also issued an official statement, expressing sorrow over the fatality. "We deeply regret the loss of life and stand with the grieving family," the statement read. The IAF also confirmed that a court of inquiry would be conducted to investigate the cause of the crash. This tragedy occurred just as the Indian Air Force prepares for the introduction of the upgraded LCA Mk-1A variant of the Tejas fighter jet.