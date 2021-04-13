Target is to have 20,000 Indian students in France by 2025: French FM

To boost the student exchange program, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, on Tuesday said his country targets to enrol 20,000 Indian students in higher institutions by 2025.

"We set ourselves a target - it is to have 20,000 Indian students in higher education institutions in France by 2025. And we will make it. We will make it, thanks, in particular, to you, and your dynamic experience and energy. And as you know, we will support these students during their stay in France so that as they may fully live this intellectual, cultural, and human experience," Le Drian said while addressing student mobility and the appointment of 15 Alumni Ambassadors of Higher Education in France. The French Foreign minister also stressed his relationship with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and called it a strong bond.

"I apologise for arriving late but I was with my colleague, Minister Jaishankar, your External Affairs Minister, and we had so many things to discuss and our relationship is so strong that we got late. However, I very much wanted this latest visit, which is my 17th official visit to India. To begin with, you because the history, the background of our cooperation, of our partnerships has always been based on sharing knowledge, sharing ideas, and academic exchanges," he added.

Drian is on an official visit to India from April 13 to 15. On Tuesday, During his stay in New Delhi, Le Drian held talks with Jaishankar on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. He will also meet Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change at a panel discussion on climate change. He will also participate in the Raisina Dialogue. India and France enjoy a strategic partnership since 1998 which has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas.