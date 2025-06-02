/Tanzanian Naval cadet drowns in Kochi backwaters; search ops underway

A 22-year-old Tanzanian naval cadet is suspected to have drowned in the Kochi backwaters in southern India's Kerala on Sunday (Jun 1) evening. This incident was completely unrelated to his naval training and happened as the cadet reportedly went for a swim in the backwaters at a time when the southwest monsoon conditions were active in the region. The officer cadet, during his one-month break, was holidaying in Kochi city and was supposed to return to his home country afterwards. Naval diving teams have launched a thorough search and rescue operation.

The incident took place around 5:30 pm, Sunday. It is said that the Tanzanian cadet had jumped into the backwaters, swum a few times and returned. Later, he again jumped in for a swim but went missing. The backwaters in Kochi are known for strong undercurrents.

The cadet was a trainee at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala, Kannur, about 300 km north of Kochi. The Indian Naval Academy, which is Asia's largest, offers ab initio training for the officer cadets of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. As part of India's military diplomacy, cadets from friendly foreign nations are also trained at the INA.

"An incident of accidental fall of an international trainee in the Ernakulam channel was reported at 1730hrs on 1st Jun 2025. The international trainee was undergoing training at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. During the preliminary investigation, it has been ascertained that the trainee was on leave at Kochi en route to his country. A thorough search and Rescupe Ops has been launched in the area by Naval diving teams," read a statement from the Defence Spokesperson, Kochi .

