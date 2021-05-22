Tamil Nadu’s ongoing lockdown extended until May 31. New guidelines inside

As daily COVID-19 cases cross the 36,000 mark and active cases near the 300,000 mark, Tamil Nadu government has intensified the prevailing lockdown and extended it upto May 31.

In order to permit the people to prepare for the lockdown, the government has permitted all shops to remain open until 9 pm on Saturday and from 6 am to 9 pm on May 23. Outstation buses will be permitted to operate on May 22 and 23 . According to the Tamil Nadu government, the COVID-19 second wave is expected to peak by the end of May or early June.

As per the latest guidelines which will come into effect on May 24, essentials such as milk, drinking water, newspapers will be available. Allopathy and traditional medicine shops will also remain open. In addition, vegetables and fruits would be sold in vehicles operated by the respective civic bodies across all districts including Chennai. E-commerce services, too can operate between 8 am and 6 pm.

Besides this, transportation of agricultural goods and produce, movement of essential goods, other cargo will be permitted. Also, hotels will function and provide only takeaway service between 6-10 am, 12 noon-3 pm and 6-9 pm, during which the online food delivery services can also function.

Fuel stations, ATMs, media industry, continuous process industries, industries manufacturing essential commodities, medical equipment can continue to function. Only the essential department in the Secretariat and District Administration will function. For emergencies such as death or medical reasons, inter-district travel will be permitted based on e-registration