Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and his DMK party representatives met Governor RV Arlekar and handed over a complaint seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged harassment of a woman IAS officer by an MLA of the ruling TVK. This comes a day after Udhayanidhi approached the state's police chief and submitted a complaint demanding the immediate arrest of the TVK MLA Arul Vignesh, who is allegedly involved in the incident.

"In this Kallakurichi (IAS officer harassment) case, we have no faith in the TVK government's handling of this issue, which is why we have sought a CBI probe. For 116 days, the chief secretary has tried to hide this incident and silence the matter. The IAS officer victim had filed a complaint with the chief secretary on July 3," Udhayanidhi alleged. Further, the DMK leader questioned if the chief secretary had brought this issue to Chief Minister Vijay's notice. "If the CM is aware of this matter and has not taken action, then who is responsible-Chief Minister or Chief Secretary? Instead of taking action against the MLA, chief secretary has tried to negotiate in this issue and offered to have the victim IAS officer transferred, all in a bid to save the TVK MLA," Udhayanidhi alleged.

Demanding action against the chief secretary and chief minister, Udhayanidhi said that the two of them should be added as accused in this case. He also urged action against the TVK Government Ministers who had been denying the whole incident. We met governor and shared a complaint with the aim of waking the government from its deep slumber and to help them understand what is going on and get the involved ruling party MLA arrested.