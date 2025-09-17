/Taiwan hopes to get Indian workers, says top official

Taiwan is hopeful of getting Indian workers as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Migration and Mobility signed last year in February. The agreement aims to address Taiwan's labour shortages by facilitating the employment of Indian workers in key sectors such as manufacturing, construction, agriculture, fisheries, and caregiving. Mumin Chen, representative at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India speaking to reporters in Delhi said, "we will soon have Indian workers in Taiwan, becausewe signed a labour mobility agreement last year. We are now in the process of negotiatingand we hope Indian workers will come to work".

This MoU builds on a foundation of economic ties between the2 sides. Bilateral trade between India and Taiwan stood at an all time high of $10.6 billion last year. Taiwan's investment in India stands at $5.7 bn includinginvestment via 3rd country. The focus now is on the semiconductorfield with the India's Tata and Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) collaboration to establish India's first 300mm (12-inch) semiconductor fabrication facility (fab) in Dholera, Gujarat. It is part of India's broader push to build a domestic semiconductor industry.

