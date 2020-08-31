Supreme Court rejects Vijay Mallya's plea seeking review against contempt order

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of businessman Vijay Mallya seeking review of 2017 verdict holding him guilty for contempt of court.

On May 2017, the court held him guilty of contempt for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the court's order.

According to the Banks' allegations, Vijay Mallya hid the facts and diverted the money to his son Siddharth Mallya and daughters Leanna Mallya and Tanya Mallya in violation of the orders given by the Karnataka High Court.



The Supreme Court's division bench comprising Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan rejected the petition and said "We do not find any merits. Review petition dismissed".

Mallya, who is accused in a bank loan default case of over ₹9,000 crores involving his Kingfisher Airlines and is presently in the UK, had reportedly sought asylum in the country after having lost extradition proceedings.

In June, the apex court had asked its registry as to why Mallya's review petition had not been listed before the court concerned in the last three years. The Supreme Court directed the registry to provide all details including the names of officials who dealt with the file concerning the review petition in the last three years.