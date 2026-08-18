/'Stronger political trust...': Taliban push for closer India ties at 'Victory Day' event in Delhi; MEA in attendance

The Taliban regime of Afghanistan on Monday (Aug 18) batted for deeper engagement with India while highlighting the shared past of the two countries, reported Hindustan Times. Taliban charge d’affaires Noor Ahmed Noor was speaking at an event in New Delhi to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Victory Day or the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul on August 15, 2021. He said that India-Afghanistan bond would contribute to regional stability and connectivity. The Indian government was represented at the event by Anand Prakash, the joint secretary heading the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the external affairs ministry and Director (PAI) Sneha Dubey.
Describing Taliban's foreign policy, he said that it is based on “balanced engagement” and non-interference, adding that he plans to forge greater political trust and an economic partnership with India. Noor noted the “significant progress” in India-Afghanistan ties based on mutual respect, political engagement and shared interests. Among the handful of countries that were represented at the event by their ambassadors were Bhutan, Iran, Eritrea, Jamaica, Niger, Palestine and Serbia. The event was also attended by diplomats of countries such as China, Russia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
“We believe that stronger political trust, economic partnership and continued engagement between Afghanistan and India will not only benefit both countries, but will also make an important contribution to regional stability, connectivity, and shared prosperity,” he said. Highlighting past bond, he said, ”The ancient cities of Afghanistan, such as Kabul, Herat and Kandahar, welcomed Indian traders and caravans, while Indian cities such as Delhi and Lahore benefited from the influence of Afghan scholars, poets and Sufis." Noor also thanked India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for “their support in protecting and respecting the international rights” of Afghanistan. He then said that diplomatic contacts between the two countries have expanded, embassies and consulates have become more active and high-level delegations have exchanged visits.