/'Stronger political trust...': Taliban push for closer India ties at 'Victory Day' event in Delhi; MEA in attendance

The Taliban regime of Afghanistan on Monday (Aug 18) batted for deeper engagement with India while highlighting the shared past of the two countries, reported Hindustan Times. Taliban charge d’affaires Noor Ahmed Noor was speaking at an event in New Delhi to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Victory Day or the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul on August 15, 2021. He said that India-Afghanistan bond would contribute to regional stability and connectivity. The Indian government was represented at the event by Anand Prakash, the joint secretary heading the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the external affairs ministry and Director (PAI) Sneha Dubey.



Describing Taliban's foreign policy, he said that it is based on “balanced engagement” and non-interference, adding that he plans to forge greater political trust and an economic partnership with India. Noor noted the “significant progress” in India-Afghanistan ties based on mutual respect, political engagement and shared interests. Among the handful of countries that were represented at the event by their ambassadors were Bhutan, Iran, Eritrea, Jamaica, Niger, Palestine and Serbia. The event was also attended by diplomats of countries such as China, Russia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

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