Stepping into 5th year in Politics, Kamal Haasan says next target is 2024 Parliamentary Polls

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan hoisted his political party's flag at their headquarters on Monday, marking the party having completed four years since inception. The veteran actor had launched his party on February 21st, 2018, after sensing a void in Tamil Nadu politics, following the demise of dominant political figures J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. Since the time of its inception,' Makkal Needhi Maiam'(People's Justice Federation) candidates have contested the 2019 Parliamentary Polls, 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the recent Local body polls in the state.

"Tomorrow is ours is our slogan and we are headed for 2024(Parliamentary polls)" he told reporters, on the further goals of his party. Despite having witnessed considerable growth across Tamil Nadu, the actor's party has not been able to open its account in either the 2019 Parliamentary poll or the Assembly Polls of 2021. Haasan, however put up a tough fight from the Coimbatore South Constituency last year and came a close second to the winner, BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan. According to Haasan, his party has grown fairly well for a five-year-old child.

On Monday, the actor-turned-politician also visited Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and handed over a petition, urging that participative democracy be enabled in local bodies. He pointed out that, the Tamil Nadu Municipal Laws (Amendment) Act 2010 (No.35) paved the way for Area Sabha and Ward Committee to be instituted for participative democracy in Corporation and Municipalities. He added that,11 years hence, this has not been implemented because, the rules are yet to be formed and notified. Almost half of the population in Tamil Nadu lives in urban local bodies and they are being denied participative democracy, he added in his letter to the Chief Secretary.