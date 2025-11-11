/Srinagar, Anantnag government medical colleges order locker labeling by Nov 14; unclaimed units to be removed

Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Srinagar and Anantnag have issued directives requiring all staff and students to label their lockers by November 14, 2025. Unclaimed lockers will face inspection and removal to clear corridors in associated hospitals and college premises. A circular from the Administrator of Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, mandates that post-deadline, Medical Superintendents of SMHS Hospital, Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) of respective floors, and the Estates cum Transport Officer of GMC Srinagar will conduct inspections. Surplus lockers obstructing corridors will be removed.

Employees failing to label lockers will forfeit all claims. Section Officers, Estates Officers, and the Accounts Section are barred from issuing Last Pay Certificates (LPC), No Objection Certificates (NOC), or service books for transferring employees until lockers are properly handed over. The initiative aims to optimise space and ensure orderly corridors at GMC Srinagar and Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital.

