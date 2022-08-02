Sri Lankan Navy rescues six Indian fishermen stranded in Lankan waters

The Sri Lankan Navy provided humanitarian aid and rescued six Indian fishermen who were drifting into Sri Lankan waters, owing to engine failure on their boat. On Sunday, the boat carrying the Indian fishermen drifted towards Talaimannar (northwest Sri Lanka), when it was spotted by Sri Lankan Navy vessel SLNS Ranajaya, which was patrolling the region.

On learning that the boat was drifting, the Lankan Navy provided the fishermen with food, drink and necessary humanitarian assistance, said the Lankan Navy.

"Further, SLNS Ranajaya escorted the distressed Indian fishing trawler and the 06 rescued Indian fishermen to the IMBL and handed over them to another Indian trawler, ensuring their safe return" read the statement from the Lankan Navy.

Given the short sea routes connecting India's Tamil Nadu and the northern parts of Sri Lanka, forces from both sides patrol the waters in the region, which is rich is marine life.