The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will have a crucial contest in the race for the Playoffs spot as Mumbai Indians host Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (May 6). While Mumbai Indians will have the opportunity to reclaim the top spot, GT can do a league double over their neighbours. However, a Gujarat win could put Mumbai’s chances of Playoff qualification on hold, while other teams will also keep a close eye on the proceedings.

What happens if Gujarat Titans win MI vs GT contest?

A win for Gujarat will see them top the IPL standings as they will have 16 points with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The result will dent Playoff qualification chances of Lucknow Super Giants (could reach max 16 points) and Kolkata Knight Riders (could reach max 17 points).

In this case, another win for Gujarat, coupled with a win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their remaining three matches, will see KKR and LSG’s top two qualification hopes come to an end.

However, for a place in the top four, they will need a helping hand from other teams. Both KKR and LSG need defeats for GT/MI in their penultimate match, while RCB will need to lose two of their three remaining matches.

Punjab will also need to drop points if LSG and KKR need to move into the top four for a place in the Playoffs.

GT push for a league double

This will be the second meeting between the sides in the IPL 2025, with Gujarat winning the first contest. Gujarat beat Mumbai by 36 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but since then, the latter has bounced back and now sit in the race for a top two spot.