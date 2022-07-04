India: 16 including school students killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

At least 16 people, including schoolchildren, were killed and 25 others were hurt on Monday in Kullu in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh after a passenger bus plunged into a narrow valley. At around 8.30 am, on the Neoli-Shansher road, a bus travelling in the direction of Sainj crashed into a cliff in the Jangla section of the Sainj Valley.

While in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this tragic hour.

"I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. "

The PM Office tweeted: "The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each."

Police and rescue crews arrived on the scene right away to begin rescue efforts after the incident was reported, an official said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tweeted: "The sad news was received about the accident of a private bus in Sainj Valley of Kullu. The entire administration is on the spot, the injured are being taken to the hospital.

"May God rest the departed souls in this incident and give strength to the bereaved families. I pray to God that at least one person gets injured.

