Fresh firing has been reported from the operation site in the South Kashmir's Akhal Forest's Kulgam district. A top police official has confirmed that two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operation so far. Earlier, a terrorist was killed by security forces in the operation, and reportedly few terrorists are hiding in the area. This is the third operation of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this week, with seven terrorists being gunned down so far.

The Indian Army had confirmed the killing of one local terrorist belonging to the LeT terror outfit, and later, police said that a second terrorist had been killed in the operation. The first terrorist was identified as Haris Nazir Dar of Rajpora, Pulwama, in South Kashmir and was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was active from 2023 and was classified as a C-category terrorist. The second terrorist is yet to be identified.

''OP Akhal, Kulgam, Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact. One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues, '' said the Indian Army.

Today's operation comes after Operation Mahadev, in which three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) Terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were neutralised by the security forces. All three Pakistani terrorists were killed in the forest area of Lidwas in Dachigam.

One more operation on Wednesday, called Operation Shiv Shakti was carried out by security forces in which two terrorists were killed by security forces. These two terrorists were trying to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir via the Line of Control at the Poonch sector, and the forces foiled the bid and killed both the infiltrators.