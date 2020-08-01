Sisodia urges Shah to direct LG to allow reopening of hotels, weekly bazaars

In a letter addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday requested immediate directions for Lieutenant Governor (LG) to allow hotels and weekly bazaars to re-open in the national capital.

"Due to the closure of weekly bazaars, five lakh families have been sitting at home for four months. Now when they are hopeful that with control over coronavirus in Delhi they will get an opportunity to restart their business, binding them under the decision of closure is unfair to Delhi`s economic situation and hopes of lakhs of people," the letter read.

"I request you to change your decision and direct LG to immediately accept the proposal by the Chief Minister. Delhi government will again send a file on this matter to him on Tuesday; I request you to ask LG not to stop it. When Delhi businessmen will start their work then only the economy will improve and jobs will be created," Sisodia`s letter further read.

His letter came after the LG Anil Baijal on Friday overruled the Delhi government`s decision to re-open hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis as part of Unlock 3.

The Delhi Chief Minister`s Office on Thursday had announced that hotels and weekly bazaars would be allowed to function on a trial basis for a week while maintaining social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures in view of COVID-19.