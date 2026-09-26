/SIR row: Gyanesh Kumar-led ECI clarifies dissent claims, says key decisions approved unanimously

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi met at the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday (Sep 26), amid questions over internal differences within the poll panel and the functioning of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The meeting, held at 3 pm, was followed by a detailed press note in which the Election Commission addressed several issues, including reports of dissent, the SIR process, Form 6, ECINET and a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary.

The clarification came after a report by The Indian Express claimed Sandhu and Joshi had objected multiple times to decisions taken by the Commission. The ECI, however, said the SIR order issued on June 24, 2025, covering all states and Union Territories, had the “unanimous approval of the Commission”.

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The Commission said the schedules for 12 states and UTs issued on October 27, 2025, and for another 19 states and UTs issued on May 14, 2026, were also approved unanimously.

EC explains Cabinet Secretary letter

The poll panel also sought to clarify the controversy surrounding its communication to the Cabinet Secretary. It said the letter was “not related to any policy matter of the Commission or IT division but related to working of an officer on deputation to the ECI”

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“The work redistribution orders issued by the concerned officer were not actually implemented after the orders of the two Commissioners, and the oversight over the IT division by the DEC was never actually withdrawn,” the ECI added in its press note.

New process for SIR-flagged voters

The Commission said Booth Level Officers will visit voters flagged as “unmapped” or having logical discrepancies to collect documents and upload them on ECINET.

Such voters “need not be called for hearing to ERO/AERO office”. Hearings will be held only in exceptional cases and preferably online. An adult family member can also attend on behalf of the elector.

The ECI directed officials to organise help desks and special camps for labourers, homeless people, poor citizens and those living in night shelters.

ECINET to undergo review

The Commission has also formed a committee headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, with an independent IIT or IIIT expert, to review ECINET's compliance with electoral laws.

Meanwhile, SIR claims and objections deadlines were extended in Delhi and Maharashtra. Delhi's filing deadline is now October 30, while Maharashtra’s is October 12.