Singapore envoy issues alert over fake diplomatic plates on car in Delhi, urges extra caution at IGI airport

Singapore envoy to India Simon Wong issued a cautionary message on Friday (Nov 24) regarding a car in Delhi displaying fake diplomatic corps number plates connected to Singapore.

Wong shared images of a silver-colored car on the microblogging site X and said that it does not belong to the Singapore Embassy in India.

In his post, Wong urged the public to exercise "extra caution," especially if they encounter the unattended vehicle, particularly at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The envoy notified both the Ministry of External Affairs and the local police about the incident.

Wong's alert on X read, "Alert !!!![?] The car below bearing 63 CD plate is FAKE. This is NOT our Embassy car. We have alerted MEA & the Police. With so many threats around, be extra careful when you see this car parked unattended. Especially at the IGI."

In India, diplomatic vehicles are identified by blue number plates with white lettering. These plates feature the letters "CD," followed by a two-digit code and a registration number. Only foreign diplomatic missions and organizations, including embassies and consulates, have the authority to possess vehicles with CD number plates, where "CD" stands for "Corps Diplomatique."

Wong tagged also the Delhi Police, MEA and Delhi Airport in his post.

Earlier incident

In October, High Commissioner Wong drew attention to a signage error near the Singapore High Commission in Chanakyapuri.

Sharing two photographs on the official X handle of the Singapore High Commission, Wong highlighted that the signage incorrectly spelled the country's name as “Singapur” instead of “Singapore.”

Promptly acknowledging the issue, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) took swift action to address the spelling error. The civic agency responded to the Singapore High Commission's original post, stating, "Necessary corrections have been made."