/Sikkim landslide: Indian Army airlifts 30 tourists as rescue operation continues

The rescue operation after the devastating landslide struck Sikkim on Sunday (June 1) continues. This caused mass destruction also left tourists stranded in the hazardous terrain. The Indian Army has been working relentlessly under extreme weather conditions to assist residents and stranded tourists to safety.

Lachen village, the main hub for tourism in the region, has been completely cut off. The Army has established foot connectivity to the village and reached out to 113 stranded tourists, who will be evacuated soon. On Tuesday (June 3), 30 tourists, including some foreign nationals, were successfully airlifted by military helicopters.

Meanwhile, search operations continue with urgency to locate the six individuals still missing after the landslide struck a military camp at Chaten. The missing include Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu, Subedar Dharamveer, Naik Sunilal Muchahary, Sepoy Sainudheen PK, Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu, Squadron Leader Aarti Sandhu (Retd), and their daughter Amayra.

The Army has deployed specialised teams and engineering equipment; however, the ongoing efforts have been significantly hampered by extremely bad weather, unstable ground, and the challenging high-altitude terrain. The Indian Army remains unwavering in its commitment—every life matters, and every effort continues.