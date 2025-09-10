SIA raids multiple sites in South Kashmir over Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist escape case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday (September 10) conducted multiple raids across various districts in South Kashmir. The raids were conducted in district Anantnag and Pulwama in a long pending case related to the escape of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Amin Baba to Pakistan in 2005. ''In pursuant of its unrelenting efforts, SIA Kashmir conducted raids earlier today at two suspected places at Anantnag and Pulwama district in a case related to escape of HM terrorist Amin Baba to Pakistan in 2005," said SIA.

According to the State Investigating Agency, the escape of Baba, who was divisional commander of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen outfit to Pakistan was orchestrated with the support of former MLA Gul Rafeeqi and others. The accused persons had managed a fake passport for the terrorist and ferried him in the official vehicle of the MLA from Anantnag to Attari after which he managed to cross over to Pakistan.

