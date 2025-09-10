Google Preferred
SIA raids multiple sites in South Kashmir over Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist escape case

Published: Sep 10, 2025, 15:38 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 15:38 IST
SIA raids multiple locations across South Kashmir Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The accused persons had managed a fake passport for the terrorist and ferried him in the official vehicle from Anantnag to Attari

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday (September 10) conducted multiple raids across various districts in South Kashmir. The raids were conducted in district Anantnag and Pulwama in a long pending case related to the escape of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Amin Baba to Pakistan in 2005. ''In pursuant of its unrelenting efforts, SIA Kashmir conducted raids earlier today at two suspected places at Anantnag and Pulwama district in a case related to escape of HM terrorist Amin Baba to Pakistan in 2005," said SIA.

According to the State Investigating Agency, the escape of Baba, who was divisional commander of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen outfit to Pakistan was orchestrated with the support of former MLA Gul Rafeeqi and others. The accused persons had managed a fake passport for the terrorist and ferried him in the official vehicle of the MLA from Anantnag to Attari after which he managed to cross over to Pakistan.

Initially, the FIR no. 98 of 2005 was registered in Police Station Bijbehara and was subsequently transferred to SIA Kashmir for specialized investigation in 2023. So far, SIA Kashmir has successfully filed a charge sheet against 04 persons including the former MLA and his private secretary whereas hunting for others is underway. Fresh raids in the case mark the unrelenting efforts of SIA Kashmir to gather evidence and bring all the accused persons to justice.

