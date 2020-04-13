Several Union ministers return to work, hold meetings 

20 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, several Union ministers returned to work today.

Back to working in North Block office with a home-made mask this morning, tweeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar also returned to work today and held a meeting with officials of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, at Shastri Bhawan, Delhi

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday visited the Sports Authority of India's headquarter where senior officials and other essential staff resumed operations after more than a fortnight of working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SAI office was shut down on March 21 as part of precautionary measures to contain the virus.