Sensex, Nifty shed initial gains, swing between green and red 

The domestic stock markets today erased most of its early gains after trading higher at the opening of the markets.

Benchmark indices opened in positive territory on 24 March with Sensex added more than 1000 points.

At 10:30 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 195.72 points or 0.75% per cent at 25,785.52, and the Nifty down by 81.05 points at 7,529.20.

At around 11 am, S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 26,414.11, up 432.87 points or 1.67 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling at 7,734, up 123.75 points or 1.63 per cent.

Earlier at the opening of the market, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1454 points or 5.6 per cent higher at 27,435, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling above 8,000-mark, up 417 points or 5.48 per cent at 8,027. All the 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the green, with HCL Tech as the top gainer, up 9.85 per cent, followed by HUL, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance.