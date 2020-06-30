Sensex ends 45 points lower, Nifty at 10,302

Domestic stock market indices pared gains to end flat on Tuesday dragged by energy and pharma stocks. However, gains in banks, auto capped the losses.

Sensex fell below its crucial 35,000-mark to close at 34,916, down 46 points or 0.13 per cent. While the broader Nifty 50 index settled just above its psychological level of 10,300-mark.

Indian indices tracked gains from global benchmarks that were buoyed by positive macroeconomic numbers in US and China. SGX Nifty also traded 70 points higher at 10,302, indicating a positive trend in the domestic market today.



(With inputs from agencies)