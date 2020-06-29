Sensex ends 209 points lower, Nifty at 10,312

Sensex and Nifty closed on a negative note on Monday, taking cues from weak global equities.

The Sensex ended 210 points lower at 34,961 while the Nifty fell 70 points to settle at 10,312. Index heavyweights Infosys, RIL, Axis Bank and HDFC contributed the most to the losses. Meanwhile, on the global front, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 per cent.

Broader markets also fell during the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down 1.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

Gold price continued on Monday to rise on fear of a delayed economic recovery as coronavirus cases continued to rise in the global arena prompting investors to move to safe-haven assets.

